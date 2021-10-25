Project Coordinator (Biotechnology Industry, R&D) – Nexus Dx, Inc. – San Diego, CA

October 25, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Project Coordinator (Biotechnology Industry, R&D) – Nexus Dx, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The qualified candidate will work as part of a multidisciplinary team to monitor the progress of product development projects from planning to product launch. $50,000 – $60,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 25 Oct 2021 17:17:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate I – Veterans Medical Research Foundation of Sd – La Jolla, CA

June 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I – Veterans Medical Research Foundation of Sd – La Jolla, CA

Status: Full time (40 hours/wk.), benefits eligible. Under supervision, incumbent will performs laboratory work that involves a limited variety of standard…From Veterans Medical Research Foundation of San Diego – Thu, 03 Jun 2021 00:14:47 GMT – View al… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biochemist – Mojo Associate (Magnetic Bead Production) – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA

September 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biochemist – Mojo Associate (Magnetic Bead Production) – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA

The "Mojo" associate will be an integral member of a team that manufactures and provides magnetic beads, antibody conjugates, and other beads-related products…From Indeed – Wed, 22 Sep 2021 01:31:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]