Senior/Principal Scientist – Protein Biotherapeutics and Engineering | Tentarix Biotherapeutics

Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members who are passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape with our ground-breaking technology.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

The Senior or Principal Scientist of Protein Biotherapeutics and Engineering will lead our Protein Engineering and Design group responsible for molecular biology, biologics production in mammalian systems, and protein optimization and engineering.

Responsibilities:

Provide integrative and active leadership over the Design and Engineering Group implementing and managing cutting edge technologies for high-throughput library construction and expression and screening as well as larger scale expression and characterization.

Utilize a background in biologics, preferably with antibody experience, to direct the engineering/optimization of biologics for clinical development.

Work closely with the team to prioritize, innovate, and when necessary participate in the work to establish platforms, protocols, and to innovate with a culture of continual improvement

Establish quality control guidelines, ensure molecules are produced and data are rigorously analyzed to meet project timelines

Oversee collaboration and outsourced work

Prepare and review regulatory filing and intellectual property documents

Qualifications and Skills:

Ph.D., post-doctoral experience, and +3 years in industry producing and characterizing protein therapeutics

Management role for the discovery and development of protein therapeutics with the opportunity to grow with the company. A strong desire to work in a team environment with constant communication across the company and within the team.

Technical experience including small scale to gram level expression and purification of proteins, as well as technical experience in several of the following fields: protein structure, molecular modeling, protein engineering and molecular biology

Experience with intellectual property and/or regulatory filings is desirable

A track record of innovation and scientific rigor, strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills, and ability to contribute constructively to discussions

Goal oriented, organized, capable of prioritizing across multiple projects, and able to execute to timelines that meet company goals

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

