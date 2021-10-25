8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri, occasional overtime as needed. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires,… $24.16 – $25.75 an hour
From UC San Diego – Mon, 25 Oct 2021 12:53:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Staff Research Associate – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri, occasional overtime as needed. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires,… $24.16 – $25.75 an hour