Associate Director, Head of Pre-Clinical Manufacturing – Novartis Gene Therapies – San Diego, CA

October 26, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Head of Pre-Clinical Manufacturing – Novartis Gene Therapies – San Diego, CA

The Associate Director, leads both the upstream and downstream teams and plays a lead role in the planning of AAV/LVV production activities for both research…
From Novartis Gene Therapies – Tue, 26 Oct 2021 12:45:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Supervisor, Gels Manufacturing (1st Shift) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

September 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Supervisor, Gels Manufacturing (1st Shift) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Reporting to the Operations Director, the Gels Supervisor role is a critical component for influencing and motivating direct reports to take on new challenges…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Tue, 21 Sep 2021 18:23:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist/Engineer, Product Development 2021-179 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

July 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist/Engineer, Product Development 2021-179 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The Principal Scientist/Engineer, Product Development will lead process scale-up, tech-transfer, and packaging design of oral dosage forms at external contract…From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Wed, 21 Jul 2021 21:22:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]