Research Tech I/II (Sette lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

October 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Tech I/II (Sette lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

A full-time position for a Research Technician is available immediately at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology working on high-impact projects involving human…
From La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Wed, 27 Oct 2021 21:09:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Postdoctoral Associate – Computational Biology / Bioinformatics / Behavioral Genetics – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

August 25, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Associate – Computational Biology / Bioinformatics / Behavioral Genetics – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

An opportunity exists for an accomplished researcher in computational genomics, statistical genetics, behavior genetics, and/or computational biology to deepen…From Scripps Research – Wed, 25 Aug 2021 18:33:14 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]