Proposal Manager | BioDuro-Sundia

Job Title: Proposal Manager

Department: Business Development

Reporting To: VP Business Development

Classification: Exempt

What We Do

BioDuro-Sundia is one of the premier Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMO) globally, with more than 2,200 employees. Our US operations are US headquartered in San Diego, CA. Our 10 facilities provide integrated solutions and exceptional services to our clientele for challenging preclinical and clinical trial projects. With capabilities spanning Drug Discovery, Development, and Manufacturing, it is no surprise that BioDuro-Sundia is a leading partner of choice.

Why BioDuro-Sundia?

Take the next step in your career and join BioDuro today to change lives through the products we help create. Here, you will contribute your talents to meaningful projects that impact the lives of patients around the world and develop as an individual by working directly with a team of seasoned experts and rising stars. Our values of Accountability, Respect, Tenacity, Results and Integrity are embedded in everything we do. No matter what your role may be, BioDuro strives to ensure all our employees are empowered and given the necessary tools to lead us in our relentless pursuit of success.

Job Overview/Summary

Works with cross functional technical team to provide solution-based proposals for product development, scale-up, registration, and commercial manufacturing services to our clients. Is responsible for the finalizing the SCOPE, technical solution, and generation of workbook for costing on projects. The proposal manager will be involved with review and interpretation of technical information from the client and technical team to prepare the Quotations for the client.

Essential Functions And Responsibilities



Responsible for generating workbook for costing on projects and proposals

Ensures completion of all quote activities including revisions in a timely manner.

Interact with cross functional team members to ensure proposals are consistent with project scope, client requirements and execution plans.

Updates SFDC reports and records.

Participates in client meetings or conference calls.

Execute initiatives that are consistent with the company’s overall strategy.

Respond to Requests for Proposals, Requests for Information and other similar requests from business development, operations management or directly from clients

Gather proposal information by identifying sources of information for drug discovery, formulation development, analytical chemistry, and manufacturing projects

Ensure pricing is accurate, consistent, and competitive based on current business practices and standards

Meet proposal deadline by establishing priorities and target dates for information gathering, writing, review, and approval

Maintain accurate and updated templates for proposals / agreements and organized document repositories.

Develop systems, processes and tools to integrate and standardize BioDuro Discovery and CMC proposals and contracts generation.

Establish and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and quality of proposal/contract generation.

Required Qualifications



Education: BS or advanced degree in Chemistry, Biology, Pharmaceutics, or a Life Science discipline or equivalent

Experience: At least 5 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry with working knowledge of drug discovery, product development and manufacturing including chemistry, DMPK, formulation development and analytical testing.

Preferred Qualifications



Three years of hands-on experience in proposal/contract generation and/or technical writing in a pharmaceutical or contract research organization is strongly preferred.

Manages personal and interpersonal stress.

Has the discipline to stay focused and complete specific task.

Interacts well with others.

Has excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strictly follows the company policy on client confidentiality.

Position Benefits

BioDuro-Sundia employment provides the opportunity to work in beautiful San Diego, California only 5 minutes from the nearest beach. We offer full health benefits, paid vacation and sick leave, an aggressive bonus structure, and market-competitive salaries to all our employees. In addition, BioDuro-Sundia provides employees with free catered lunch Monday through Thursday, and a variety of engaging employee and community outreach events. We strive to reward and promote employees who exhibit our values of Accountability, Respect, Tenacity, Results and Integrity.

EOE and Accommodation

We value diversity and are proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, pregnancy, citizenship, marital status, gender expression, genetic information, political affiliation, or any other characteristic protected by law. BioDuro-Sundia provides reasonable accommodation in job application procedures for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. If you need accommodation in connection with the recruiting process due to a disability, you may use the alternative methods by emailing humanresources@BioDuro-Sundia.com. If you are selected to interview for a position, you may also request an accommodation with our team directly.

