Scientist, Analytical Chemistry | BioDuro-Sundia

Title: Scientist, Analytical Chemistry

Department: Chemistry

Reporting To: Senior Scientist

Classification: Full-time, Exempt

What We Do

BioDuro-Sundia is the third-largest Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) in China with more than 2,300 employees. Our 10 global facilities provide integrated solutions and exceptional services to our clientele from early discovery, through development, to the manufacture of final drug product. With over 15 years of experience providing a broad range of services while adhering to the highest standards of Safety, IP Protection, and Quality, BioDuro-Sundia is a leading partner of choice for many pharma and biotech companies, as well as the broader life science industry.

Why BioDuro-Sundia?

Take the next step in your career and join BioDuro-Sundia today to change lives through the products we help create. Here, you will contribute your talents to meaningful projects that impact the lives of patients around the world and develop as an individual by working with a team of seasoned experts. Our values of Accountability, Respect, Tenacity, Results, and Integrity are embedded in everything we do. No matter what your role may be, BioDuro-Sundia strives to ensure all our employees are empowered and given the necessary tools to lead us in our relentless pursuit of success.

Job Overview/Summary

As a Scientist in Analytical Chemistry, you will play a vital role as a member of project teams supporting mostly our pharma/biotech clients from Hit-to-Lead through Lead Optimization towards the nomination of preclinical candidates. You will provide the day-to-day analytical support for a team of synthetic chemists, including training, instrument maintenance, troubleshooting, method development, HPLC purification, QC of final target compounds, and report generation to enable our chemists to deliver target compounds to our clients in the life science industry.

Essential Functions And Responsibilities



Maintain a clean and safe lab environment strictly following all EHS policies.

Follow all policies for record keeping, data integrity, and compliance as well as any client-specific requirements.

Strictly follows the company policy on client confidentiality.

Build effective partnerships with other departments within BioDuro-Sundia, including, but not limited to synthetic chemistry, project management, procurement, and logistics.

This job description is subject to change at any time based on the evolving needs of our clients.

Required Qualifications



Master’s degree or bachelor’s degree in analytical chemistry with at least 2 years’ industrial experience working as an analytical chemist supporting organic synthetic/medicinal chemists.

Requires the ability to independently maintain standard LCMS, HPLC/UPLC, MS-triggered purification systems to minimize instrument downtime.

Requires ability to effectively train synthetic chemists in the proper use of LCMS instruments to protect value of instruments/columns and to minimize instrument downtime.

Solid knowledge and experience in developing and/or optimizing LCMS and HPLC methods to allow for purification at analytical and semi-prep scale.

Experience separating/purifying final compounds to required purity specifications (typically >95%) by HPLC/MS-triggered purification system.

Ability to work closely with synthetic chemists to deliver purified compounds and supporting data within project timelines.

Ability to effectively communicate in English (oral and written) with supervisor and project team members.

Ability to work in a well-lit heated and/or air-conditioned laboratory setting with adequate ventilation and an indoor office. Light physical activity performing non-strenuous daily activities of a productive/technical nature. May require long periods of standing/sitting.

Ability to work with external resources for timely acquisition of NMR data on a daily basis.

Ability to work with instrument vendors for maintenance.

Ability to create and follow SOPs/protocols, and to create professional final analytical data packages and reports to support final deliverables.

Preferred Qualifications



Demonstrated ability to effectively work within a multi-disciplinary team of colleagues.

Demonstrated independence in an analytical laboratory and in problem solving.

Has the discipline to stay focused and complete specific tasks under time constraints.

Has excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational skills.

Good troubleshooting and interpretation skills.

Understanding and experience of chiral separation techniques such as SFC is preferred/desirable.

Ability to communicate in Mandarin is a plus.

Position Benefits

BioDuro-Sundia employment provides the opportunity to work in beautiful San Diego, California only 5 minutes from the nearest beach. We offer full health benefits, paid vacation and sick leave, an aggressive bonus structure, and market-competitive salaries to all our employees. In addition, BioDuro-Sundia provides employees with free catered lunch Monday through Thursday, and a variety of engaging employee and community outreach events. We strive to reward and promote employees who exhibit our values of Accountability, Respect, Tenacity, Results, and Integrity.

EOE and Accommodation

We value diversity and are proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, pregnancy, citizenship, marital status, gender expression, genetic information, political affiliation, or any other characteristic protected by law. BioDuro-Sundia provides reasonable accommodation in job application procedures for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. If you need accommodation in connection with the recruiting process due to a disability, you may use the alternative methods by emailing careers @BioDuro-Sundia.com. If you are selected to interview for a position, you may also request an accommodation with our team directly.

Notice to Agency and Search Firm Representatives

BioDuro-Sundia is not accepting unsolicited resumes from agencies and/or search firms for this job posting. Resumes submitted to any BioDuro-Sundia employee by a third-party agency and/or search firm without a valid written & signed search agreement, will become the sole property of BioDuro-Sundia. No fee will be paid if a candidate is hired for this position as a result of an unsolicited agency or search firm referral.