Senior Scientist, Chemistry | BioDuro-Sundia

Job Title: Senior Scientist, Chemistry

Department: Chemistry

Classification: Exempt, Full-Time

What We Do

BioDuro-Sundia is the third-largest Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) in China with more than 2,300 employees. Our 10 global facilities provide integrated solutions and exceptional services to our clientele from early discovery, through development, to the manufacture of final drug product. With over 15 years of experience providing a broad range of services while adhering to the highest standards of Safety, IP Protection, and Quality, BioDuro-Sundia is a leading partner of choice for many pharma and biotech companies, as well as the broader life science industry.

Why BioDuro-Sundia?

Take the next step in your career and join BioDuro-Sundia today to change lives through the products we help create. Here, you will contribute your talents to meaningful projects that impact the lives of patients around the world and develop as an individual by working with a team of seasoned experts. Our values of Accountability, Respect, Tenacity, Results, and Integrity are embedded in everything we do. No matter what your role may be, BioDuro-Sundia strives to ensure all our employees are empowered and given the necessary tools to lead us in our relentless pursuit of success.

Job Overview/Summary

We are seeking creative and highly motivated colleagues in synthetic organic chemistry to join our global chemistry team of over 1,200 scientists to support our clients on their journey to deliver novel drugs and other products. As a Senior Scientist in Chemistry, you will play a vital role as a key contributor of project teams supporting mostly our pharma/biotech clients from Hit-to-Lead through Lead Optimization towards the nomination of preclinical candidates. You will provide key contributions to the implementation of medicinal and synthetic chemistry strategies through the design and execution of innovative chemistry solutions towards the discovery and development of small molecule drugs and other products in the life science industry.

Essential Functions And Responsibilities



Maintain a high level of productivity in the lab delivering on team goals.

Follow policies for record keeping, data integrity, and compliance as well as any client-specific requirements.

Strictly follows the company policy on client confidentiality.

Engage in scientific discussions within the assigned project team; prepare and present research results in chemistry in frequent updates to the project leader and/or client.

This job description is subject to change at any time based on the evolving needs of our clients.

Required Qualifications



Requires the ability to independently carry out experimental organic chemistry in a standard chemistry laboratory.

Solid knowledge of synthetic organic chemistry reaction mechanisms and reactivity to be able to independently design and/or troubleshoot synthetic routes and to help junior team members solve challenging chemistry problems.

Experience as a synthetic organic chemist familiar with a wide range of reaction types and conditions, having demonstrated consistent successful delivery in multi-step synthesis, purification, and characterization of organic compounds (especially NMR and mass spectroscopy).

Ability to effectively communicate in English (oral and written) with supervisor, project team members, and client point(s) of contact (if applicable)

Ability to work in a well-lit heated and/or air-conditioned laboratory setting with adequate ventilation and an indoor office. Light physical activity performing non-strenuous daily activities of a productive/technical nature. May require long periods of standing/sitting.

Preferred Qualifications



Demonstrated independence in the laboratory and in problem solving through careful experiment design, data analysis, and mechanistic insight.

under time constraints.

Has excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational skills.

Good troubleshooting and interpretation skills.

Position Benefits

BioDuro-Sundia employment provides the opportunity to work in beautiful San Diego, California only 5 minutes from the nearest beach. We offer full health benefits, paid vacation and sick leave, an aggressive bonus structure, and market-competitive salaries to all our employees. In addition, BioDuro-Sundia provides employees with free catered lunch Monday through Thursday, and a variety of engaging employee and community outreach events. We strive to reward and promote employees who exhibit our values of Accountability, Respect, Tenacity, Results, and Integrity.

EOE and Accommodation

We value diversity and are proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, pregnancy, citizenship, marital status, gender expression, genetic information, political affiliation, or any other characteristic protected by law. BioDuro-Sundia provides reasonable accommodation in job application procedures for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. If you need accommodation in connection with the recruiting process due to a disability, you may use the alternative methods by emailing careers@BioDuro-Sundia.com. If you are selected to interview for a position, you may also request an accommodation with our team directly.

Notice to Agency and Search Firm Representatives

BioDuro-Sundia is not accepting unsolicited resumes from agencies and/or search firms for this job posting. Resumes submitted to any BioDuro-Sundia employee by a third-party agency and/or search firm without a valid written & signed search agreement, will become the sole property of BioDuro-Sundia. No fee will be paid if a candidate is hired for this position as a result of an unsolicited agency or search firm referral.