Senior Scientist I, Formulation | BioDuro-Sundia

Job Title: Senior Scientist I, Formulation

Department: Formulation Development

Reporting To: Associate Director, FD

Classification: Exempt

What We Do

BioDuro is a privately-owned Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) headquartered in San Diego, CA with more than 1,200 employees globally. Our four facilities provide integrated solutions and exceptional services to our clientele for challenging preclinical and clinical trial projects. With capabilities spanning Discovery Chemistry, Biology and Animal DMPK services through our Chinese facilities, to Formulation Development and cGMP Manufacturing of oral solid dosages, nebulized and inhaled products, gels and topical ointments at our San Diego Headquarters, there is no surprise BioDuro is a leading partner of choice.

Why BioDuro?

Take the next step in your career and join BioDuro today to change lives through the products we help create. Here, you will contribute your talents to meaningful projects that impact the lives of patients around the world and develop as an individual by working directly with a team of seasoned experts and rising stars. Our values of Accountability, Respect, Tenacity, Results and Integrity are embedded in everything we do. No matter what your role may be, BioDuro strives to ensure all our employees are empowered and given the necessary tools to lead us in our relentless pursuit of success.

Job Overview/Summary

The Senior Scientist, Formulation Development will be responsible for leading projects focused on the formulation development of solid oral drug candidates for preclinical and human clinical studies. This role will have a major focus on the design and development of drug delivery systems and dosage forms, including use of technologies such as spray drying and Hot Melt Extrusion. This role will involve hands-on laboratory work and mentoring and training of more junior scientists. All duties will be performed in compliance with BioDuro’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) and GMP regulations.

Essential Functions And Responsibilities



Independently develops drug formulations for innovative drug products.

Independently performs and implements formulation strategies.

Provides technical guidance internally to the formulation, analytical and manufacturing teams on the formulation methodologies and issues.

Leads investigations of aberrant results, determination of root causes and recommends action plan.

Prepares scientific reports and experimental protocols.

Routinely acts as a group leader on formulation projects.

Represents the formulation team as a subject matter expert in client-facing situations.

Responsible for enhancing the scientific and technical expertise of the formulation operations.

Complies with BioDuro SOP and cGMP practices in documentation and equipment operation.

All other tasks and duties assigned as perceived and agreed upon by management.

This job description is subject to change at any time.

Required Qualifications



Ph.D. in chemistry or related scientific discipline with 1-3 years (PhD), 5+ years (MS), or 8+ years (BS) of relevant industry experience

Hands-on experience working on tablets, capsules, etc. using dilution blend, dry granulation, wet granulation and other commonly used process approaches (experience in hot-melt extrusion and spray drying is preferred), functional coating (Delayed and Sustained Release).

Demonstrated ability to establish new capabilities and innovate strategies in pursuit of scientific excellence.

Experience with supervision, mentorship, or training of other team members.

Ability to work in a well-lit heated and/or air-conditioned indoor office and occasional laboratory setting with adequate ventilation. Light physical activity performing non-strenuous daily activities of a productive/technical nature. May require long periods of standing/sitting.

Preferred Qualifications



Understand the functionality and chemistry of excipients and drug substances

Able to react to change productively and handle other essential tasks as assigned

Manages personal and interpersonal stress, if required

Strong mathematic and chemistry skills

Has the discipline to stay focused and complete specific tasks

Has excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills

Good troubleshooting and interpretation skills

Strictly follows the company policy on client confidentiality

Position Benefits

BioDuro employment provides the opportunity to work in beautiful San Diego, California only 5 minutes from the nearest beach, with the possibility of international travel to our facilities in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Beijing. We offer full health benefits, paid vacation and sick leave, an aggressive bonus structure, and market-competitive salaries to all our employees. In addition, BioDuro provides employees with free catered lunch Monday through Thursday, and a variety of engaging employee and community outreach events. We strive to reward and promote employees who exhibit our values of Accountability, Respect, Tenacity, Results and Integrity.

EOE and Accommodation

We value diversity and are proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, pregnancy, citizenship, marital status, gender expression, genetic information, political affiliation, or any other characteristic protected by law. BioDuro provides reasonable accommodation in job application procedures for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. If you need accommodation in connection with the recruiting process due to a disability, you may use the alternative methods by emailing careers@bioduro.com. If you are selected to interview for a position, you may also request an accommodation with our team directly.

Notice to Agency and Search Firm Representatives

BioDuro is not accepting unsolicited resumes from agencies and/or search firms for this job posting. Resumes submitted to any BioDuro employee by a third-party agency and/or search firm without a valid written & signed search agreement, will become the sole property of BioDuro. No fee will be paid if a candidate is hired for this position as a result of an unsolicited agency or search firm referral.

