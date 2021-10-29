Validation Engineer, Commissioning / Qualifications – Novartis Gene Therapies – San Diego, CA

October 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Validation Engineer, Commissioning / Qualifications – Novartis Gene Therapies – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science or related technical field with 5 years of experience in pharmaceutical or biotechnology GMP manufacturing operations.
From Novartis Gene Therapies – Sat, 30 Oct 2021 00:32:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Quality Control Associate (Analytical Sciences) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

August 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Quality Control Associate (Analytical Sciences) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Quality Control (QC) Associate role is embedded within the Analytical Sciences laboratory team with the primary function of performing quality control…From Indeed – Mon, 09 Aug 2021 23:30:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]