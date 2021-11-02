Manager, Assays and Analytics | Thermo Fisher Scientific | San Diego

Requisition ID: 157659BR

Location/Division Specific Information

San Diego CA / Pharma Services Group – Viral Vectors Business Unit

How will you make an impact?

The Science & Technology Team (STT) is passionate about developing end-to-end, standardized workflows and assays to support nucleic acid, viral vector, and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing. The Manager will be responsible for building and leading a robust technical team passionate about supporting analytical method development, and execution of cellular-, molecular- and chemistry-based assays that support quality control of cell and gene therapy products under development and on a path towards GMP manufacturing. The position requires knowledge of standard procedures used in process and product characterization, assay development and execution.

What will you do?

• Be responsible for establishing a modern analytical laboratory capacity, lab operations and internal technical transfers. Establish QC and operational metrics, assess existing methods/processes and identify areas for innovation and expansion

• Will have budgetary accountability to ensure operational and capital expenditures are aligned with corporate expectations.

• Develop and execute a variety of analytical methods to establish in-process, release and stability tests. Directly or coordinate review experimental design, execution, data and reporting of work completed.

• Address and resolve technical issues in concert with the Technical Head of STT Translational Services, STT colleagues, collaborators, and clients

• Utilize Quality by Design tools in assay design and development, evaluate functional strengths and development areas for continuous improvement

• Generate protocols and reports for method transfer, assay qualification, and data analysis and reporting.

• Understand project timelines and results and plan/coordinate project work accordingly with departmental, functional and external partners.

• Lead QC lab, delegate and share lab management duties. Develop appropriate operating and capital expense budgets

• Hire, train, mentor and lead scientists and technicians involved in analytical development and QC testing. You will provide strong leadership, mentorship, and scientific oversight to internal team members.

• Work in a matrix environment, interact externally and internally across technical teams, divisions and different functions, connect with clients and support translational services

How will you get here?

Education

Ph.D. and post-doctoral experience in Biochemical Engineering, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, and/or molecular biology required with 2+ years or Master’s degree with 7+years hands-on experience.

Experience

• Experience working in a multi-disciplinary team with at least 2 years of supervisory experience. Prior experience in viral vector or cell therapy is required

• Strong technical background in analytics based upon experience

• Strong leadership skills in organization structure, team building, cross-functional communication and accountability. Strong people management; ability to prioritize and lead through sophisticated processes/projects.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities

• Proficiency with commonly used analytical instruments and methods such as flow cytometry, PCR, qPCR, ddPCR, ELISA, HPLC, cytotoxicity assay

• Hands-on experience with method development, SOP and test record development, laboratory equipment and calibration, some knowledge of cGMP requirements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

• Strong communication, open to suggestions and feedback, highly collaborative with the ability to adapt to change, work within a team with varied strengths to effect performance

NOTE : Position may require Covid-19 vaccination and/or routine testing, per client discretion. As a requirement to be onsite at Thermo Fisher Scientific this position requires vaccination status disclosure upon employment.

