Principal Investigator – Downstream Processing | Thermo Fisher Scientific | San Diego

How will you make an impact?

The Science & Technology Team (STT) is passionate about developing end-to-end, standardized workflows and assays to support nucleic acid, viral vector, and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing. The Manager will build and lead a robust technical team proficient in downstream processes using robust platforms that ease the path towards GMP manufacturing. The motivated individual will lead viral vector downstream processing, scale-up, and continuous process improvements.

What will you do?

Utilize skills to implement end-to-end, robust downstream processing for Lab/pilot-scale and high-through-put viral vector preps

Lead planning, scheduling, and execution of experiments. Developing and executing filtration and chromatography separation methods for viral vector purification.

Direct and coordinate review of experiments, execution, data, and reporting of work completed; generate protocols and methods; address and resolve technical issues

Lead downstream process lab, delegate, and share lab management duties. Coordinate with technical operations and R&D to deliver project timelines. Evaluate and implement new methods, processes, techniques, and technology platforms

Hire, train, mentor and lead scientists and technicians involved in downstream viral processing. You will provide strong leadership, mentorship, and scientific oversight to internal team members.

Work in a matrix environment, interact externally and internally across technical teams, divisions, and functions; collaborate with clients, and support translational services

How will you get here?

Education

Ph.D. and post-doctoral experience in Biochemical Engineering, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, and/or molecular biology required with 2+ years or master’s degree with 7+years hands-on experience.

Experience

Technical proficiency in chromatographic separation and filtration techniques for AAV, Lentivirus purification process required. Experience working in a multi-disciplinary team with at least 2 years of supervisory experience.

Strong leadership skills in organization structure, team building, cross-functional communication, and accountability. Effective people management: ability to prioritize and lead through sophisticated processes/projects.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities

Knowledge and hands on experience with downstream processing using HPLC, FPLC, membrane capture, filtration, resin/membrane chromatographic separation.

Hands-on experience with method development, SOP and test record development, some knowledge of cGMP requirements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Strong communication, receptive to suggestions and feedback, highly collaborative with the ability to adapt to change, work within a team to effect performance

NOTE: Position may require Covid-19 vaccination and/or routine testing, per client discretion. As a requirement to be onsite at Thermo Fisher Scientific this position requires vaccination status disclosure upon employment.