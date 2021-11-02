Principal Investigator – Downstream Processing | Thermo Fisher Scientific | San Diego

How will you make an impact?
The Science & Technology Team (STT) is passionate about developing end-to-end, standardized workflows and assays to support nucleic acid, viral vector, and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing. The Manager will build and lead a robust technical team proficient in downstream processes using robust platforms that ease the path towards GMP manufacturing. The motivated individual will lead viral vector downstream processing, scale-up, and continuous process improvements.
What will you do?
- Utilize skills to implement end-to-end, robust downstream processing for Lab/pilot-scale and high-through-put viral vector preps
- Lead planning, scheduling, and execution of experiments. Developing and executing filtration and chromatography separation methods for viral vector purification.
- Direct and coordinate review of experiments, execution, data, and reporting of work completed; generate protocols and methods; address and resolve technical issues
- Lead downstream process lab, delegate, and share lab management duties. Coordinate with technical operations and R&D to deliver project timelines. Evaluate and implement new methods, processes, techniques, and technology platforms
- Hire, train, mentor and lead scientists and technicians involved in downstream viral processing. You will provide strong leadership, mentorship, and scientific oversight to internal team members.
- Work in a matrix environment, interact externally and internally across technical teams, divisions, and functions; collaborate with clients, and support translational services
How will you get here?
Education
Ph.D. and post-doctoral experience in Biochemical Engineering, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, and/or molecular biology required with 2+ years or master’s degree with 7+years hands-on experience.
Experience
- Technical proficiency in chromatographic separation and filtration techniques for AAV, Lentivirus purification process required. Experience working in a multi-disciplinary team with at least 2 years of supervisory experience.
- Strong leadership skills in organization structure, team building, cross-functional communication, and accountability. Effective people management: ability to prioritize and lead through sophisticated processes/projects.
Knowledge, Skills, Abilities
- Knowledge and hands on experience with downstream processing using HPLC, FPLC, membrane capture, filtration, resin/membrane chromatographic separation.
- Hands-on experience with method development, SOP and test record development, some knowledge of cGMP requirements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing
- Strong communication, receptive to suggestions and feedback, highly collaborative with the ability to adapt to change, work within a team to effect performance
NOTE: Position may require Covid-19 vaccination and/or routine testing, per client discretion. As a requirement to be onsite at Thermo Fisher Scientific this position requires vaccination status disclosure upon employment.
