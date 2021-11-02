Research Associate, Molecular and Cellular Biology (Temp) – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Research Associate, Molecular and Cellular Biology (Temp) – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

November 2, 2021

BS/MS with 0-3 years of experience in cell and molecular biology (biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry experience preferred). Job Types: Full-time, Temporary. $25 – $29 an hour
