BS/MS with 0-3 years of experience in cell and molecular biology (biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry experience preferred). Job Types: Full-time, Temporary. $25 – $29 an hour
From Indeed – Tue, 02 Nov 2021 17:01:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate, Molecular and Cellular Biology (Temp) – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
BS/MS with 0-3 years of experience in cell and molecular biology (biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry experience preferred). Job Types: Full-time, Temporary. $25 – $29 an hour