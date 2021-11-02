Scientist II, Upstream Process | Thermo Fisher Scientific | San Diego

How will you make an impact?

The Science & Technology Team (STT) is passionate about developing end-to-end, standardized workflows and assays to support nucleic acid, viral vector, and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing. The Scientist II, with guidance from Principal Investigator, will apply technical skills to conduct experiments to assist in meeting the goals of the STT group. Duties include collaborative planning, executing, and troubleshooting experiments, and assisting with other lab activities as required.

What will you do?

Implement cell culture experiments related to development, scale-up and characterization of cell culture processes, Maintain mammalian cell lines in culture for the purpose of viral production , Complete viral production experiments

Manage projects at the experiment level, which includes: ensuring availability and suitability of materials and equipment to execute their assignments; coordinating hand-off of samples for downstream process and/or testing;

Maintain accurate and detailed laboratory notes Contribute to the maintenance and upkeep of lab operations. Perform additional tasks as assigned

How will you get here?

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field with 2+ years of experience, or Master’s degree in relevant field. Relevant fields of study includes: Microbiology, Biology, Bioengineering, Biochemistry or other related subject areas.

Experience in cell culture, purification, or analytical development

Skilled in aseptic techniques, primary culture and isolation of various blood cell types, cellular and molecular characterization

Strong foundational knowledge and experience in at least one of the three following areas: vaccine production, cell therapy, and or viral vector production or testing.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities

Excellent time management skills, including near and intermediate planning and clear thoughtful written and verbal communication. Skills in Microsoft based programs including Word, Excel, and Outlook. Ability to communicate/work in a multifaceted environment. Ability to multi-task

Attention to detail and ability to adhere to standard procedures. Align with all company safety, training, quality regulations and procedures. Able to work safely with chemicals and hazardous materials. Exercises practical judgment within broadly defined practices, policies and exhibits

Performs duties independently with direction and minimal oversight. Ability to analyze and summarize scientific data

