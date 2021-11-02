Scientist III, Downstream Process | Thermo Fisher Scientific | San Diego

When you join us at Thermo Fisher Scientific, you’ll be part of a smart, driven team that shares your passion for exploration and discovery. With revenues of more than $24 billion and the largest investment in R&D in the industry, we give our people the resources and opportunities to make significant contributions to the world.

Location/Division Specific Information

San Diego CA / Pharma Services Group – Science and Technology Team

How you will make an impact.

The Science & Technology Team (STT) is passionate about developing end-to-end, standardized workflows and assays to support nucleic acid, viral vector, and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing. The Scientist III, with guidance from Principal Investigator, will apply technical skills to conduct experiments to assist in meeting the goals of the STT group. Duties include collaborative planning, executing, and troubleshooting experiments, and assisting with other lab activities as required.

What you will do.

Apply skills for highly controlled cell harvesting and downstream processing using HPLC, FPLC, membrane capture, filtration, resin/membrane chromatographic separation methods for viral vector purification

Adapt and manage projects at the experiment level, which includes ensuring availability and suitability of materials and equipment to implement their assignments; coordinating hand-off of samples from upstream process and to analytic testing; Maintain accurate and detailed laboratory notes

Review experiments, execution, data, and reporting of work completed; generate protocols and methods; address and resolve technical issues

Strong team-work with other scientists and technicians involved in upstream and other parts of viral process.

Work in a matrix environment, interact externally and internally across technical teams, divisions, and functions; collaborate with clients, and support translational services

How will you get here?

Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, and/or molecular biology; or Master’s degree with 5+years hands-on/related experience; or Bachelors with 10+ years hands-on/related experience.

Experience.

Experience in cell culture processing and purification.

Skilled in aseptic techniques, handing cells and large-scale processing of cell culture

Strong foundational knowledge and experience in cell therapy, and or viral vector production or testing.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities.

Excellent time management skills, including near and intermediate planning and clear thoughtful written and verbal communication. Skills in Microsoft based programs including Word, Excel, and Outlook. Ability to communicate/work in a multifaceted environment. Ability to multi-task

Attention to detail and ability to adhere to standard procedures. Complies with all company safety, training, quality regulations and procedures. Able to work safely with chemicals and hazardous materials. Exercises practical judgment within broadly defined practices, policies and exhibits

Performs duties independently with direction and minimal oversight. Ability to analyze and summarize scientific data

At Thermo Fisher Scientific, each one of our 90,000 extraordinary minds has a unique story to tell. Join us and contribute to our singular mission—enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.

Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.