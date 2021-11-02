Scientist/Senior Scientist, Bioinformatics – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

November 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist, Bioinformatics – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Ferring Research Institute is seeking a bioinformatics scientist or senior scientist to apply computational and systems biology methods to characterize disease…
From Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Wed, 03 Nov 2021 01:03:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Temporary Lab Instrumentation Engineer – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

June 4, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Temporary Lab Instrumentation Engineer – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Lab Instrumentation Engineer contractor position is responsible for performing lab instrumentation maintenance at the Vertex San Diego research and…From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Fri, 04 Jun 2021 17:24:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]