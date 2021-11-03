An understanding of LEAN practices and the use of continuous improvement tools like Kaizen, 5 why’s, fishbone diagrams, DMAIC, poka yoke, value stream mapping. $35 – $40 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 03 Nov 2021 21:42:27 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Manufacturing Process Engineer – Argonaut Manufacturing Services – Carlsbad, CA
An understanding of LEAN practices and the use of continuous improvement tools like Kaizen, 5 why’s, fishbone diagrams, DMAIC, poka yoke, value stream mapping. $35 – $40 an hour