The candidate will join a new team of researchers in San Diego, with the goal of developing novel targeted therapeutics that can make a difference in the life… $70,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 04 Nov 2021 17:21:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Scientist/Scientist – Research – Adcentrx Therapeutics Inc. – San Diego, CA
The candidate will join a new team of researchers in San Diego, with the goal of developing novel targeted therapeutics that can make a difference in the life… $70,000 a year