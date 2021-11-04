The successful candidate is expected to have a strong scientific background in molecular biology and/or virology and will be responsible for assisting with the…
From IconOVir Bio – Thu, 04 Nov 2021 21:11:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Molecular Biologist (Research Associate/Senior Research Associate/Sr/Scientist) Contract, Temp-to-Hire – IconOVir Bio – San Diego, CA
The successful candidate is expected to have a strong scientific background in molecular biology and/or virology and will be responsible for assisting with the…