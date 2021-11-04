Molecular Biologist (Research Associate/Senior Research Associate/Sr/Scientist) Contract, Temp-to-Hire – IconOVir Bio – San Diego, CA

November 4, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Molecular Biologist (Research Associate/Senior Research Associate/Sr/Scientist) Contract, Temp-to-Hire – IconOVir Bio – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate is expected to have a strong scientific background in molecular biology and/or virology and will be responsible for assisting with the…
From IconOVir Bio – Thu, 04 Nov 2021 21:11:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Senior Research Associate, Drug Product Development – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

August 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, Drug Product Development – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This job will report to Senior Manager, Drug Product CMC. Plan and perform pre-formulation assessment of new drug candidates to provide desired physico-chemical…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Fri, 27 Aug 2021 22:25:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

Principal Scientist, Protein Homeostasis Structural Biology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

October 12, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist, Protein Homeostasis Structural Biology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

High quality 3D structures of proteins and protein complexes involved in Ubiquitin/Proteasome System-mediated degradation enable our scientists to understand…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 12 Oct 2021 17:31:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]