Maintain and propagate various mammalian cell lines to be utilized in AAV vector characterization assays. Assist in the development of functional assays for… $60,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 08 Nov 2021 20:00:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate, Cell Culture – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
Maintain and propagate various mammalian cell lines to be utilized in AAV vector characterization assays. Assist in the development of functional assays for… $60,000 – $80,000 a year