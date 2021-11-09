Research Scientist – Bioconjugation Chemistry – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

November 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist – Bioconjugation Chemistry – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

The Research Scientist, Bioconjugation Chemistry will conduct preparation, purification, and characterization of bioconjugates of antibodies with biologically… $65,000 – $85,000 a year
La Jolla, CA

