Research Assistant I (Periderm) – Plant Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

November 10, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I (Periderm) – Plant Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The CRoPS project aims to develop crop plants that sequester more carbon via extensive root systems containing recalcitrant carbon polymers to fight climate…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Thu, 11 Nov 2021 00:00:52 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

