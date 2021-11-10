Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Discovery | Immunoscape

About ImmunoScape ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/ Key responsibilities – Research Associate/Senior Research Associate

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual to join us as a Research Associate / Senior Research Associate. This position will be part of the Discovery team, initially reporting to the VP, Discovery, and will be located in San Diego, CA. Key responsibilities include:

Leading experimental workflow for molecular cloning of T cell receptor candidates into mammalian expression vectors and plasmids for viral vector production

Sequence analysis, annotation, and documentation

Organization of storage of key reagents

Biological sample handling and processing

Data analysis, presentation of results, timelines, progress. Author technical documents summarizing key sequence and experimental data

Collaborate with ImmunoScape’s Hit Discovery, Computational Biology, Ops, and Tech Dev groups to advance drug discovery efforts

Required qualifications and skills

Bachelor or Master degree in Life Sciences – molecular biology, immunology, or related subject

At least 3 years of lab experience; 5+ years preferred

Expertise in molecular cloning is required: PCR, restriction enzymes, ligations, recombinatorial cloning methods, plasmid prep, bacterial culturing. Candidates must be capable of independent work and troubleshooting in these areas.

Experience in analyzing, annotating, recording sequences (and use of associated software) is required

Prior experience with cell culture, viral vector production a plus

Knowledge of T cell immunology is a plus

Rigorous and accountable way of working

Accurate data documentation and reporting

Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented

Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills

