Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Discovery | Immunoscape

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual to join us as a Research Associate / Senior Research Associate. This position will be part of the Discovery team, initially reporting to the VP, Discovery, and will be located in San Diego, CA. Key responsibilities include:
- Leading experimental workflow for molecular cloning of T cell receptor candidates into mammalian expression vectors and plasmids for viral vector production
- Sequence analysis, annotation, and documentation
- Organization of storage of key reagents
- Biological sample handling and processing
- Data analysis, presentation of results, timelines, progress. Author technical documents summarizing key sequence and experimental data
- Collaborate with ImmunoScape’s Hit Discovery, Computational Biology, Ops, and Tech Dev groups to advance drug discovery efforts
Required qualifications and skills
- Bachelor or Master degree in Life Sciences – molecular biology, immunology, or related subject
- At least 3 years of lab experience; 5+ years preferred
- Expertise in molecular cloning is required: PCR, restriction enzymes, ligations, recombinatorial cloning methods, plasmid prep, bacterial culturing. Candidates must be capable of independent work and troubleshooting in these areas.
- Experience in analyzing, annotating, recording sequences (and use of associated software) is required
- Prior experience with cell culture, viral vector production a plus
- Knowledge of T cell immunology is a plus
- Rigorous and accountable way of working
- Accurate data documentation and reporting
- Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented
- Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills
Be the first to comment