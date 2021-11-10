Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Discovery | Immunoscape

November 10, 2021 sandiegobiotech Featured Jobs, San Diego Biotech Jobs 0

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

Key responsibilities – Research Associate/Senior Research Associate

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual to join us as a Research Associate / Senior Research Associate. This position will be part of the Discovery team, initially reporting to the VP, Discovery, and will be located in San Diego, CA. Key responsibilities include:

  • Leading experimental workflow for molecular cloning of T cell receptor candidates into mammalian expression vectors and plasmids for viral vector production
  • Sequence analysis, annotation, and documentation
  • Organization of storage of key reagents
  • Biological sample handling and processing
  • Data analysis, presentation of results, timelines, progress. Author technical documents summarizing key sequence and experimental data
  • Collaborate with ImmunoScape’s Hit Discovery, Computational Biology, Ops, and Tech Dev groups to advance drug discovery efforts

 

Required qualifications and skills

  • Bachelor or Master degree in Life Sciences – molecular biology, immunology, or related subject
  • At least 3 years of lab experience; 5+ years preferred
  • Expertise in molecular cloning is required: PCR, restriction enzymes, ligations, recombinatorial cloning methods, plasmid prep, bacterial culturing. Candidates must be capable of independent work and troubleshooting in these areas.
  • Experience in analyzing, annotating, recording sequences (and use of associated software) is required
  • Prior experience with cell culture, viral vector production a plus
  • Knowledge of T cell immunology is a plus
  • Rigorous and accountable way of working
  • Accurate data documentation and reporting
  • Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented
  • Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills

Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*