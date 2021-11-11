Research Associate – Molecular Cellular Biologist – Activx – La Jolla, CA

November 11, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Molecular Cellular Biologist – Activx – La Jolla, CA

The successful candidate will work with senior scientists to design and execute experiments to validate drug targets and to characterize compounds that modulate… $45,000 – $65,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 11 Nov 2021 15:24:50 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist/Associate Director – Oncology Translational Research – Heme – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

August 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist/Associate Director – Oncology Translational Research – Heme – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

The Heme Malignancies Translational Research (TR) group is seeking an experienced clinical biomarker lead (Principal Scientist/Associate Director) to develop…From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Fri, 27 Aug 2021 08:06:44 GMT – View all San Dieg… […]