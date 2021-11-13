Principal Scientist, Computational Biology – Infectious Diseases Discovery – La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

November 13, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist, Computational Biology – Infectious Diseases Discovery – La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will use bioinformatics, multi-omics, genetic and phenotypic data, with advanced analytics and machine learning to advance our drug…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Sat, 13 Nov 2021 14:07:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Director, Global Trial Manager, Early Development and Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

September 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Global Trial Manager, Early Development and Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

Global Trial Managers, crossing all therapeutic areas and research phases, collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive operational aspects of complex,…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 21 Sep 2021 22:41:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technical Support Specialist – NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. – San Diego, CA

October 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Support Specialist – NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Our microfluidic flow cytometry platforms enable biomedical scientists to analyze and sort cells required for drug discovery, single cell-omics, cloning, and…From NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. – Sat, 23 Oct 2021 05:42:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]