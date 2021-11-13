Senior Research Associate, Product Development – Foundation Medicine, Inc. – San Diego, CA

November 13, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, Product Development – Foundation Medicine, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Senior Research Associate (SRA) in the Companion Diagnostics (CDx)/Development Operations team supports the development of new NGS-based molecular diagnostics.
From Foundation Medicine, Inc. – Sat, 13 Nov 2021 21:42:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. HR Business Partner – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

July 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. HR Business Partner – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

In this high visibility position you will partner with cross-functional teams and leaders to actively engage and advise on HR plans, programs, and policies that…From Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:52:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA… […]