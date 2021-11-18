Prepare presentations of data and progress and assist in regular presentations to external clients during formulation development projects. $39,000 – $47,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 19 Nov 2021 00:48:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate, Chemical Formulation – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Prepare presentations of data and progress and assist in regular presentations to external clients during formulation development projects. $39,000 – $47,000 a year