You will work in a team of 7 scientists to meet the needs of Debut’s rapid strain engineering and optimization. Dental, health, and vision insurance. $60,000 – $110,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 19 Nov 2021 00:53:55 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate: Metabolic Engineering – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA
You will work in a team of 7 scientists to meet the needs of Debut’s rapid strain engineering and optimization. Dental, health, and vision insurance. $60,000 – $110,000 a year