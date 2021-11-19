Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts. The specialist has a good general working knowledge of clinical research regulatory requirements and IRB requirements and…
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Fri, 19 Nov 2021 17:41:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Regulatory Specialist – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA
Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts. The specialist has a good general working knowledge of clinical research regulatory requirements and IRB requirements and…