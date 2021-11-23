The Manufacturing Technician I will be responsible for conducting cGMP manufacturing of solid oral and liquid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms for Phase I and…
From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Tue, 23 Nov 2021 22:51:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Manufacturing Technician I (1st Shift: M-F 7:30am-4:00pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA
The Manufacturing Technician I will be responsible for conducting cGMP manufacturing of solid oral and liquid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms for Phase I and…