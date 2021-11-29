Proteomics Specialist – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

November 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Proteomics Specialist – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

In this role, you will engage in implementation of proteomic projects in close collaboration with several research groups in the academia and industry.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Tue, 30 Nov 2021 05:49:11 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Clinical Manager (IVD, Medical Device, Biotech Industry) – Nexus Dx, Inc. – San Diego, CA

October 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Clinical Manager (IVD, Medical Device, Biotech Industry) – Nexus Dx, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The qualified candidate will provide study management and assure successful conduct of clinical studies consistent with applicable regulations, guidelines and…From Indeed – Tue, 05 Oct 2021 17:09:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]