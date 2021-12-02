Principal Scientist/Associate Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

December 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist/Associate Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This individual will be responsible for design, execution, interpretation and reporting of Phase 1 clinical pharmacology studies, and serve as clinical…
From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Fri, 03 Dec 2021 00:33:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Tissue Molecular Biology – Locana – San Diego, CA

October 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate, Tissue Molecular Biology – Locana – San Diego, CA

Locanabio is looking for an outstanding researcher with in vivo pharmacology experience including animal handling, dosing, and tissue collection as well as…From Indeed – Thu, 07 Oct 2021 21:37:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Postdoctoral Research Scientist-Antibody Discovery & Engineering-FDE – Eli Lilly – San Diego, CA

May 24, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Research Scientist-Antibody Discovery & Engineering-FDE – Eli Lilly – San Diego, CA

We are looking for a hardworking applicant experienced in protein/antibody engineering research. This role is on our Discovery & Engineering Team responsible…From Eli Lilly – Mon, 24 May 2021 18:53:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]