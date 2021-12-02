Research Associate, Archive Management (Contract) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

December 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Archive Management (Contract) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This position is responsible for the fulfillment of dry and solution-based compound sample requests for customers at Vertex’s four research sites as directed by…
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 02 Dec 2021 17:24:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist Protein Sciences Novartis NIBR San Diego – Novartis – San Diego, CA

November 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist Protein Sciences Novartis NIBR San Diego – Novartis – San Diego, CA

The Biotherapeutics and Protein Science Department at GNF is recruiting a Principal Scientist in Protein Engineering to join a highly collaborative group of…From Novartis – Fri, 19 Nov 2021 02:35:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist – Pharmaceutical Candidate Optimization – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

October 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist – Pharmaceutical Candidate Optimization – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

The role is in the Pharmaceutical Candidate Optimization (PCO) department that encompasses broad support for discovery programs with expertise in DMPK,…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Fri, 29 Oct 2021 20:32:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist, Translational Sciences Immunopharmacology – Pfizer – La Jolla, CA

September 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Translational Sciences Immunopharmacology – Pfizer – La Jolla, CA

The successful candidate will join a dynamic team of scientists, playing a leading role in the characterization of models of cancer and evaluating new immune…From Pfizer – Tue, 28 Sep 2021 14:39:47 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]