Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate, In Vitro Biology | Locanabio

Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate, In Vitro Biology

At Locanabio, we are creating a new class of genetic medicines to treat a range of human genetic diseases by delivering engineered RNA binding proteins that can precisely manipulate disease causing RNA by several mechanisms without DNA modification. We plan to deliver our RNA manipulation systems by gene therapy that potentially provides a durable effect with a one-time treatment. The broad range of RNA manipulations that are possible with our approach provides a unique platform to address many diseases beyond which is possible with current therapies. The wide range of potential indications is supported by the modularity of our RNA-targeting gene therapies which provide exquisite control of specificity and activity.

Position Overview:

Locanabio is looking for a highly motivated individual with cell culture and in vitro disease modeling experience for development of cell-based assays that will contribute to the identification of potential therapeutics.

This Research Associate position will be responsible for growth/expansion/characterization of multiple human/mouse cell lines, generation of stable cell lines by viral transduction, isolation/maintenance of primary neuronal cultures and will contribute to the development of optimal assays for therapeutic identification. This position will be responsible for independent research that supports research objectives provided by senior staff and may innovate new strategic research directions and recommend same to supervising staff. You will have the opportunity to make significant contributions in our dynamic start-up environment where self-driven, enthusiastic employees thrive.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for growth, maintenance, and expansion of multiple human/mouse cell lines.

Experience with culturing, differentiating and/or reprogramming primary patient fibroblasts.

Generation/selection of stable cell lines by viral transduction.

Isolation, growth, maintenance of primary cortical neuronal cultures.

Extraction of DNA, RNA, and proteins followed by testing using RT-PCR, qPCR, ELISA or western blot, immunofluorescence, in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, imaging, and related molecular biology techniques.

Examine data and prepare technical reports, summaries, protocols and quantitative analysis, ensuring experiments are well documented.

Maintain familiarity with current scientific literature as advised by supervisor.

Work in a team environment, collaborating with various colleagues across multiple departments.

Help to maintain laboratory and order common supplies for collaborating groups.

Additional activities as needed.

Requirements:

BS or MS in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Neuroscience, or related field.

5 – 8 years experience for growth, maintenance, and characterization of in vitro cultures

Knowledge and experience with: Mammalian tissue culture, generating stable cell lines, primary neuronal cultures Extraction of DNA, RNA, and proteins, in situ hybridization, immunofluorescence, imaging required.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and work efficiently in order to meet challenging deadlines.

Contribute to a work environment that fosters professionalism, mutual respect, teamwork, and collaboration.

Desire to be part of a rapidly evolving organization which requires flexibility, and a willingness to learn new techniques and methods.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with mouse husbandry, breeding, genotyping, and embryonic primary neuronal cultures.

Experience with working with animal derived tissues.

Experience with skeletal muscle cells.

The level of this role will be based on candidate’s skills and qualifications.

Locanabio is dedicated to fostering a workplace that keeps our team inspired and engaged. We offer an inclusive company culture where employees feel respected and valued.

Locanabio offers a competitive benefits package including medical, dental and life insurance benefits for employees and their families. We also offer a 401(k) plan with a matching contribution and stock options.

Locanabio is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity, national origin, genetics, disability, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any other protected categories.