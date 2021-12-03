The Associate Scientist or Scientist will play a key role in exciting projects focused on expanding and evolving the use and capabilities of our Cas-CLOVER gene…
From Indeed – Sat, 04 Dec 2021 06:21:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Scientist or Scientist, Molecular Biology and Gene Editing – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
The Associate Scientist or Scientist will play a key role in exciting projects focused on expanding and evolving the use and capabilities of our Cas-CLOVER gene…