Associate Scientist or Scientist, Molecular Biology and Gene Editing – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

December 3, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist or Scientist, Molecular Biology and Gene Editing – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The Associate Scientist or Scientist will play a key role in exciting projects focused on expanding and evolving the use and capabilities of our Cas-CLOVER gene…
From Indeed – Sat, 04 Dec 2021 06:21:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Lead Quality Assurance Technician – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

November 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Lead Quality Assurance Technician – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The Sr. Quality Assurance Technician position ensures the Quality Management System at Mesa Biotech Inc. meets or exceed the internal/external customer…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Tue, 30 Nov 2021 08:16:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist, Genomic Biomarker Solutions Assay Development – Novartis – San Diego, CA

August 4, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Genomic Biomarker Solutions Assay Development – Novartis – San Diego, CA

Navigate BioPharma, a subsidiary of Novartis, provides assay development, clinical trial testing, and companion diagnostic services to companies in the…From Novartis – Thu, 05 Aug 2021 02:33:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]