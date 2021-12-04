026405 Research Scientist – Cell Culture – PerkinElmer – San Diego, CA

December 4, 2021

Isolation of human PBMCs for the immunology discovery group. Due to the nature of the work, it will be performed in BSL2 facility and will require the person to… $65,000 – $70,000 a year
