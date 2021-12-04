PhD in chemistry, biology, biochemistry, immunology, biotechnology, or related field with not less than 2 years’ experience in a scientific laboratory… $70,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Sun, 05 Dec 2021 01:39:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Staff Scientist – MicroConstants/BioAgilytix San Diego – San Diego, CA
PhD in chemistry, biology, biochemistry, immunology, biotechnology, or related field with not less than 2 years’ experience in a scientific laboratory… $70,000 – $100,000 a year