8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri, occasional overtime as needed. #113257 Graduate Financial Support Coordinator. For the safety and well-being of the entire university… $50,000 – $60,000 a year
From UC San Diego – Sun, 05 Dec 2021 12:52:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Graduate Financial Support Coordinator – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri, occasional overtime as needed. #113257 Graduate Financial Support Coordinator. For the safety and well-being of the entire university… $50,000 – $60,000 a year