9 or more years of experience in the biotech field. Create GMP procedures for supplier qualification, V&V procedures, sample size, statistical techniques, DHF,… $60,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 06 Dec 2021 20:54:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Quality Assurance Staff Engineer – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA
9 or more years of experience in the biotech field. Create GMP procedures for supplier qualification, V&V procedures, sample size, statistical techniques, DHF,… $60,000 – $75,000 a year