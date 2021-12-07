Research Assistant I (Cell Biology) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

December 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I (Cell Biology) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

This position is to support efforts to develop patient specific, human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) “disease in a dish” models at the Conrad Prebys…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 08 Dec 2021 05:51:02 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Director, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Devices -EU – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

July 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Devices -EU – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Associate Director, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Devices provides regulatory guidance and oversight to ensure INOVIO’s compliance with internal SOPs, local,…From Indeed – Sat, 17 Jul 2021 05:28:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]