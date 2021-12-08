Role in SOP implementation/process improvement update. Collect data as required by the SOP. A Bachelor or Master of Science Degree with 1-3 years’ experience in… $90,000 – $140,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 08 Dec 2021 19:22:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
CLS – Clinical Laboratory Scientist – CLS Connect – San Diego, CA
Role in SOP implementation/process improvement update. Collect data as required by the SOP. A Bachelor or Master of Science Degree with 1-3 years’ experience in… $90,000 – $140,000 a year