Diligence and impeccable attention to detail. The scientist will support drug discovery by dissecting and processing human tissues to generate disease relevant…
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Mon, 13 Dec 2021 17:24:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate, Molecular Cell Biology (contract) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
Diligence and impeccable attention to detail. The scientist will support drug discovery by dissecting and processing human tissues to generate disease relevant…