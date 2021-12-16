The successful candidate will contribute to the design and lead the analysis of molecular profiling experiments for target validation, MoA characterization,…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Fri, 17 Dec 2021 03:22:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Principal Scientist, Computational Biology (Epigenetics), Predictive Sciencies – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
The successful candidate will contribute to the design and lead the analysis of molecular profiling experiments for target validation, MoA characterization,…