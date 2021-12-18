Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist – Immunology – Prometheus Biosciences – San Diego, CA

December 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist – Immunology – Prometheus Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Experience monitoring immune cell responses and developing cell-based assays to support target validation, early phase antibody and/or small molecule drug…
From Prometheus Biosciences – Sun, 19 Dec 2021 06:38:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Data Analysis Support Specialist (Bioinformatics Support) – BioNano Genomics – San Diego, CA

January 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Data Analysis Support Specialist (Bioinformatics Support) – BioNano Genomics – San Diego, CA

We are looking for a dedicated Data Analysis Support Specialist (Bioinformatics Customer Support) in San Diego California, to support our global customers with…From BioNano Genomics – Wed, 20 Jan 2021 19:05:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Biostatistician – REMOTE – Precision Medicine Group – San Diego, CA

September 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Biostatistician – REMOTE – Precision Medicine Group – San Diego, CA

Provides statistical support for all phases of clinical development. Specific responsibilities include writing and reviewing statistical sections of protocols,…From Precision Medicine Group – Wed, 22 Sep 2021 23:32:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]