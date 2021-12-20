Position title will be commensurate with experience. Develop and execute small-scale production processes for AAV vectors to be used in discovery research and… $50,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 20 Dec 2021 16:27:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate – Vector Production, Gene Therapy – Investigo Life Sciences – San Diego, CA
Position title will be commensurate with experience. Develop and execute small-scale production processes for AAV vectors to be used in discovery research and… $50,000 – $100,000 a year