Research Associate – Vector Production, Gene Therapy – Investigo Life Sciences – San Diego, CA

December 20, 2021

Position title will be commensurate with experience. Develop and execute small-scale production processes for AAV vectors to be used in discovery research and… $50,000 – $100,000 a year
$50,000 – $100,000 a year

San Diego Biotech Jobs

Drug Development & Commercialization Project Management Senior Manager – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

October 20, 2021

The incumbent is responsible for delivering cross-functional project management excellence to drug discovery projects from target identification through early…From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Wed, 20 Oct 2021 23:25:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

December 20, 2021

San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant II – Molecular & Cell Biology, Dr. Christian Metallo – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

October 28, 2021

The successful candidate will use engineered cells, animal models, and mass spectrometry to advance our studies in these areas.From Indeed – Thu, 28 Oct 2021 21:26:36 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]