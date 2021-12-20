Position Summary: * This position will be responsible for leading and executing the downstream process development strategy for our preclinical and clinical… $80,000 – $160,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 20 Dec 2021 17:00:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist/Senior Scientist – Process Development, Downstream, Gene Therapy – Investigo Life Sciences – San Diego, CA
Position Summary: * This position will be responsible for leading and executing the downstream process development strategy for our preclinical and clinical… $80,000 – $160,000 a year