The Research Assistant will be working in Dr. Alessandra Sacco laboratory and will be involved in stem cell biology and skeletal muscle research work.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Thu, 23 Dec 2021 21:50:17 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant I/II – Stem Cell Bio and Skeletal Muscle Research – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
The Research Assistant will be working in Dr. Alessandra Sacco laboratory and will be involved in stem cell biology and skeletal muscle research work.