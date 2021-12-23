Research Assistant II (Mass Spectrometry) – Dr. Christian Metallo – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

December 23, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II (Mass Spectrometry) – Dr. Christian Metallo – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The successful candidate will support maintenance and operation of gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) systems for metabolomics analysis of cell,…
From Indeed – Fri, 24 Dec 2021 00:26:39 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Quality Control Chemist I (Target Start Date: 01/10/2022) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

November 17, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Quality Control Chemist I (Target Start Date: 01/10/2022) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

The QC Chemist I will be responsible for performing various analytical techniques and common standard lab practices in order to assess the quality of…From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Wed, 17 Nov 2021 22:52:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]