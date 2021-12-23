Research Assistant II (Mass Spectrometry) – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

December 23, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II (Mass Spectrometry) – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The successful candidate will support maintenance and operation of gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) systems for metabolomics analysis of cell,…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 24 Dec 2021 00:03:15 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Mechanical Engineer (Material Sciences) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

July 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Mechanical Engineer (Material Sciences) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

From advanced robotics and automation to microfluidics and cutting-edge microscopy, our team develops a wide array of performance focused technological…From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Wed, 21 Jul 2021 23:24:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Process Development & Manufacturing Associate II – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

July 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Process Development & Manufacturing Associate II – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics (“Sorrento”) is seeking an experienced Scientist/Process Development and Manufacturing Associate who will be responsible for process…From Indeed – Wed, 28 Jul 2021 09:21:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]